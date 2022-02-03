DEVIN BOOKER AND CHRIS PAUL NAMED NBA ALL-STARS

PHOENIX – The NBA announced today Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been selected by the league’s head coaches as reserves for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played in Cleveland on Sunday, Feb. 20.

This is Booker’s third consecutive All-Star selection, the first three of his career, while it is Paul’s third straight and 12th career All-Star nod, now tied for 15th most in NBA history. This marks the second straight season where Booker and Paul have given the Suns multiple All-Stars, and their selections are the 66th and 67th all-time for the Suns.

Paul has totaled 128 career assists in his All-Star Game appearances, the most in NBA history as he recorded 16 for Team LeBron last season to pass Magic Johnson (127) for first all-time. The 2013 NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, he has double-digit assists in eight of his 10 All-Star game appearances (did not play in 2010). Booker scored six points in 19 minutes in his lone All-Star Game appearance as Paul’s teammate on Team LeBron in 2020; he did not play due to injury in 2021.

Booker leads the Suns and ranks 12th in the NBA in scoring at 25.4 points per game on 44.5 FG%, while also averaging 4.3 assists and a career-best 5.3 rebounds. He leads the league in clutch field goal percentage (min. 25 FGA), shooting 66.7% (20-of-30). One of the league’s most diverse scorers, Booker is the only qualified player this season to be making at least 2.5 field goals per game from each of the paint, the midrange and three-point distance. On Dec. 29, he became the seventh-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career points.

Named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team at the start of the season, Paul is averaging 14.9 points, and ranks first in the league with 10.4 assists per game, second with a 4.49 assist-to-turnover ratio and third with 1.9 steals per game. He has tallied a team-best 25 double-doubles and leads the league in total plus/minus in the clutch (+83). On Oct. 22, Paul became the first player in NBA history with at least 20,000 career points and 10,000 assists, and he moved into third place on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Nov. 2.

The Suns currently hold the NBA’s best record, as their 41-9 start is the team’s best through the first 50 games of a season in franchise history. Phoenix ranks in the top-three in offensive, defensive and net rating this season, the only team in the NBA to do so and has been the league’s best team in the clutch, ranking first in offensive clutch rating, second defensively and first in net clutch rating. Head Coach Monty Williams and the Suns coaching staff will be on the bench of Team LeBron for the All-Star Game after clinching the Western Conference’s best record through games of Sunday, Feb. 6.

The All-Star Game rosters will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, where team captains LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets will select from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. TNT will air the NBA All-Star Draft on Thursday, Feb. 10.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will select the replacement for any player unable to participate in the All-Star Game, naming a player from the same conference as the player being replaced.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game is part of NBA All-Star 2022 from Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland. The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 6:00 p.m. MT and will air live on TNT and ESPN Radio.