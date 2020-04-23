Phoenix Suns Charities Donates $25,000 to "Food Fight" Hunger Relief Efforts

Yesterday, Phoenix Suns Charities contributed $25,000 to support FOOD FIGHT, a 1-2 punch combined effort between downtown Phoenix restaurant/venue The DUCE and local non-profit WASTE NOT. Their mission is to deliver comfort food via Waste Not's team of dedicated volunteer drivers to thousands of local families who've suddenly and unexpectedly found themselves on the ropes. With the capacity of cooking up to a thousand meals a each day, they’ll feed thousands of hungry families across the vValley.

“Since the NBA season was postponed, our efforts organization-wide have been focused on working with our partners to assist the most vulnerable in our community,” said Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver. “We are proud to support the Duce and Waste Not’s efforts to help those struggling with hunger and encourage others to do the same. Getting through these challenging times together requires teamwork and we will continue to identify where support is needed most.”

To assist with a donation, email getyourkicks@theducephx.com or donate through their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/food-fight-a-bout-to-feed-the-hungry.