Phoenix Suns Charities 2019 Jump Ball Presented by Annexus

Players, coaches, and fans joined together last Friday for Jump Ball, the Phoenix Suns Charities’ annual gala presented by Annexus at Talking Stick Resort. The night featured dinner, live entertainment and player interactions to raise money for community support throughout the Valley.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year,” Devin Booker said. “One, just seeing everyone all dapper, nicely dressed. But two, what’s behind it. The Phoenix Suns Charities and everything they do for the community and Arizona. That’s what it’s all about.”

The night generated more than $1 million for Phoenix Suns Charities as they continue their mission to benefit local nonprofits that assist the needs of children and families in Arizona. The event is not only important for the organizations in need, but it’s also a significant opportunity for Suns players to give back.

“It means a lot to us,” Ryan Anderson said. “We have a great fan base here and we want to give back to the community… Giving back is something we want to do. It’s something that this organization has pride themselves on for a lot of years and it’s awesome to be a part of something like this tonight.”

A strong supporter of local Arizona communities since he arrived in Phoenix, Booker took his giving to another level as the night unfolded. The young star has shown his support throughout the Valley since being drafted in 2015 with charitable initiatives such as assisting at St. Mary’s Food Bank and his yearly Christmas shopping with local youth.

But after signing a max contract extension in the offseason, solidifying himself as the foundational piece of the Phoenix Suns franchise, Booker wanted to demonstrate his dedication and passion for the community, and just how much it means to him.

“The game has done so much for me,” Booker said. “But I think the most important thing it did for me is teach me values in my life. The most important ones: commitment, discipline, integrity and like Robert [Sarver] just spoke on, leadership. As a leader, I feel like it’s my duty and my responsibility to give back to the community that we represent.”

“I’ve been inspired by our owner Robert and have seen how serious the Phoenix Suns organization takes their relationship with our partners,” Booker continued. “Now I’m excited to announce that I’ve happily donated $500,000 a year, for the next five years to Phoenix Suns Charities.”

With his $2.5 million pledge, Booker is allowing Phoenix Suns Charities to impact even more organizations throughout the Valley and continue to support Arizona children and families in need.

While Booker may have shined with his charitable efforts, he had a little competition in the fashion battle for the night. Many on the team agreed that Kelly Oubre Jr. and Booker were the two most fashionable Suns, but neither could quite pull away as the best outfit for the evening.

Oubre agreed they both had style, but that he rocked a more elegant look and Booker is dressed more retro.

“I would keep us on the same level because we’re on the same team,” Oubre said. “I just give props to him because he’s really doing his thing.”

All members of the team were dressed to impress, but all eyes were on the rookies. In the past, the Suns rookies usually participated in a dance-off or a sing-off and on Friday it was “Rookie Karaoke.”

It was heavily debated prior to the competition who would pull away as the winner and once the music was turned on, it definitely lived up to the hype. While Deandre Ayton and De’Anthony Melton put on outstanding performances, it was Mikal Bridges and Elie Okobo who stole the show.

Okobo sang his heart out to Ginuwine’s “Pony”, but Bridges’ showmanship solidified his victory as he took over the stage to “No Scrubs” by TLC.

Presented by Annexus for its eleventh consecutive year, Jump Ball 2019 wrapped up with live entertainment by The Hamptons, dinner, live and silent auctions, and dancing. Proceeds from the gala will allow Suns Charities to continue to improve the lives of youth and families throughout Arizona by actively creating and supporting programs which focus on education, education, recreation and health services.