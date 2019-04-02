Los Suns Small Business MVP Winner: Enrique De La Torre from Los Reyes de la Torta

The Phoenix Suns selected the third and final winner of the Los Suns Small Business MVP program, an initiative designed to highlight outstanding Hispanic small business owners and entrepreneurs that fuel our local economy. The team recognized local Mexican cuisine, Los Reyes de la Torta, during an on-court recognition earlier this month against the New Orleans Pelicans

“I want to thank the Phoenix Suns for the Small Business MVP Award,” Founder Enrique De La Torre said via translator. “Phoenix is growing fast, thanks in part to the Hispanic community. We are trying to get involved and continue to grow together.”

Throughout the 2018-19 NBA season, the Suns were encouraging Hispanic small business owners in Phoenix to submit an application outlining their company profile for the opportunity to be highlighted for their efforts and treat their employees to a VIP experience at a future Suns home game.

In partnership with Univision Arizona, Suns CMO Matt Wright proudly recognized De La Torre for his business efforts and professionalism as his company was named the Los Suns Small Business MVP recipient. De La Torre’s work has helped serve the Phoenix community since 2001 when he first opened Los Reyes de la Torta

“I think this award represents a great initiative from the Phoenix Suns,” De La Torre said. “I believe this pushes the Hispanic community to continue developing and contributing to the state of Arizona.”

Similar to the Suns, De La Torre has helped connect his business with the surrounding community which helped him be selected through the Los Suns Small Business MVP program as one of the most impactful local owners.

In addition to the pregame on-court recognition, De La Torre and Los Reyes De La Torta representatives enjoyed a VIP suite night and had the opportunity to participate in an interview with KSUN-1400 AM's Arturo Ochoa and Jorge Moreno during the Spanish language television broadcast as well as radio during halftime to highlight their organization. As the Los Suns Small Business MVP, De La Torre will continue serving the Phoenix and Hispanic community throughout the Valley.

Los Suns Small Business MVP winner

Owner: Enrique De La Torre

Twitter: @TortaKings

Instagram: @LosReyesAZ

Facebook: Los Reyes de la Torta

Website: https://losreyesaz.com/

North Phoenix: 9230 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85020

Phoenix: 4333 W. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85031

Tempe: 1528 E. Southern Ave. Tempe, AZ 85282