Los Suns Small Business MVP: Dr. Patrick Maloney of Maloney Chiropractic Clinic

The Phoenix Suns selected their first recipient of the 2019-20 season for the Los Suns Small Business MVP program, an initiative designed to highlight outstanding Hispanic small business owners and entrepreneurs that fuel our local economy. The team recognized local chiropractor, Maloney Chiropractic Clinic, during an on-court recognition on Saturday night as the team tipped-off against the Houston Rockets.

“I would like to thank Los Suns for acknowledging the importance of the Latino community, participating in the community and putting resources into what I think is one of the most important and growing communities in the Valley,” Dr. Patrick Maloney said.

Throughout the 2019-20 NBA season, the Suns are encouraging Hispanic small business owners in Phoenix to submit an application outlining their company profile for the opportunity to be highlighted for their efforts and treat their employees to a VIP experience at a future Suns home game.

In partnership with Univision Arizona and the Arizona Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, the Suns proudly recognized Maloney for his business efforts and professionalism as his company was named the Los Suns Small Business MVP recipient. Maloney’s work has helped serve the Phoenix community since 1994 when Maloney Chiropractic Clinic first opened.

“Because I was born in Chile and I'm fully bilingual, part of my vision was to serve the Latino community,” Maloney said. “So, our practice is set up in such a way culturally competent so we can provide excellent care to the Latino community, which is one of the things that steer my heart.”

Similar to the Suns, Maloney has helped connect his business with the surrounding community which helped them be selected through the Los Suns Small Business MVP program as some of the most impactful local owners.

In addition to the pregame on-court recognition, Maloney and Maloney Chiropractic Clinic’s representatives enjoyed a VIP suite night and had the opportunity to participate in an interview with KSUN-1400 AM's Arturo Ochoa and Jorge Moreno during the Spanish language television broadcast as well as radio during halftime to highlight their organization. As the Los Suns Small Business MVP, Maloney will continue serving the Phoenix and Hispanic community throughout the Valley.

Fans can visit Suns.com/MVP now through March 1, 2020 to nominate an outstanding Hispanic small business owner.

Los Suns Small Business MVP winner

Owners: Dr. Patrick Maloney

Website: MaloneyChiropractic.com

Phone: 602-955-2858

Location: 2525 E. Thomas Rd. Suite 1 Phoenix, AZ 85016

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MaloneyChiropractic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maloneyclinic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maloneychiropractic