Lecque Jumps at Chance to Give Back to Phoenix Community

Jalen Lecque and the Phoenix Suns visited Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Tuesday as the team donated $250,000 to the hospital as part of their “Rise Together” giving campaign. The Suns have committed to invest $10 million this calendar year into city programs and non-profits in partnership with the City of Phoenix.

When Lecque heard about the initiative he asked if he could be a part of spending time with the children and assist in making an impact in the Valley.

“It inspired me to come out today,” Lecque said. “I didn't know anything about it until a couple of weeks ago. I found out that I can do this and was straight on it and I wanted to do it.”

At just 19-years-old, Lecque is the youngest member on the Suns and has only been in Phoenix for a few months, but has already found the importance of connecting with the community around him.

“It's more than just basketball,” Lecque said. “It was just real touching seeing the kids and seeing how good-hearted and spirited they are even with what they're going through… It's dope for me because these kids I can kind of relate to because I'm around their age.”

Lecque spent his afternoon playing games with the children, signing autographs and overall bringing smiles to all the patients and their families around him. Now in the NBA, Lecque feels it’s his responsibility to give back to those in need, having experienced first-hand those affected by similar circumstances.

“Seeing people like friends, family, just go through the same thing,” Lecque said. “I have some of the power now to just do that and help others…I was going to do it regardless, even if I was [back home] in New York. So, while I'm here, I might as well as do it.”

The impact of his visit was felt throughout the hospital by everyone.

“No one wants to see a kid suffering, but if somebody can come here and shed a little light on the situation, take their mind away, I mean that, that's priceless,” PCH EMS Coordinator Kris Ramos said. “I think that's immeasurable when it comes to actual healing of a child.”

The Suns grant will fund two special initiatives at the hospital as $150,000 will underwrite a Gaming Tech Coordinator.

The Gaming Tech Coordinator will be a new position within the hospital that will help provide technical expertise to children and families throughout the hospital. Gaming, virtual reality, and other technologies are quickly gaining legitimacy in the eyes of physicians, clinical researchers, and the health care field at large as viable options to enhance coping and provide complementary pain management strategies. Research has demonstrated, that these specialists have the education and training to provide developmentally appropriate therapeutic play opportunities that directly impact a child or teen’s short and long term coping with illness and hospitalization.

“We are thrilled that the Suns are here today because we are excited to actually bring a gaming specialist into The Zone in the hospital to help us grow with the kids,” PCH Director of the Division of Family Centered Care Teresa Boeger said. “What's so unique about Phoenix Children's is that we individualize our care to every child. If gaming and technology's an important part of their life, we're going to use that.”

The remaining $100,000 will provide education and tools to support PCH’s emergency medical services as an Advanced Life Support.

Due to few emergency pediatric calls, staff proficiency and real-life experiences pertaining to children aren’t readily available. Children’s hospitals such as PCH instead have to turn to simulation mannequins and simulation exercises to train their physicians and the Suns donation will assist in these purchases.

“I don't think people quite realize, especially when it comes to EMS education, first responder air ambulances, private ambulances, there's not a lot of funding, especially towards pediatric education,” Ramos said. “So, this allows us to take over their pediatric education and give them the top of the line not only up-to-date education, the most up-to-date simulation equipment.”

The equipment funding provided by Phoenix Suns Charities will allow Phoenix Children’s Hospital to provide pediatric simulation training to EMS agencies throughout Phoenix.

The Suns will continue their charitable efforts throughout the year with Thursday being a special day as the Phoenix Suns show their continued effort to help lift the Phoenix community that supports them.