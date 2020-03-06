Golden Standard Award: Vermon Pierre

The Phoenix Suns honored Vermon Pierre for his work in the Phoenix Community with the Golden Standard Award as the Suns tipped-off against the Pistons. The Golden Standard Award recognizes African Americans in the Phoenix community during MLK Day and Black History month. The Suns are celebrating individuals such as Pierre who are promoting equality and excellence during our Phoenix Suns home games.

WHAT DO YOU DO AS PRESIDENT OF ROOSEVELT CDC?

As President of Roosevelt CDC, I get to partner with other people to help build a dense, livable, walkable downtown, a downtown that brings a lot of different people together. For many years this was a downtown that was vacant and deserted. But now it is alive and vibrant and we want to continue to nurture and grow the unique place that this is. Roosevelt Row CDC especially believes that the arts are central to forming community and creating a unique downtown. The arts are one of the key ways that people can connect with each other. The arts at its best allows us to say true things about the world and deepen our understanding of one another. So always central to our mission is promoting artists and creating space for the arts. We believe that a downtown that nurtures creativity and the arts is important to human flourishing and community.

WHAT DO YOU DO AS LEAD PASTOR OF ROOSEVELT COMMUNITY CHURCH?

As Lead Pastor of Roosevelt Community Church, I’m involved in a similar effort. We are a church that brings diverse people together through common faith in God and Jesus, an authentic love for one another, and a humble serving of our city. It's a multi-ethnic church that hopefully represents what can happen when people come together for a purpose bigger than any one person.

HOW ARE YOU ABLE TO CONNECT SO MANY DIFFERENT PEOPLE WITH SO MANY DIFFERENT BACKGROUNDS?

I think it's important to create places where people will connect with one another. We need to be able to see one another, to know each other's names, to learn more about each other’s stories. It’s one of the reasons why we really believe in a walkable downtown. Just the ability to walk from place to place allows people to more easily connect with each other.

It’s been exciting to see a downtown that was mostly empty dirt lots and vacant buildings get repurposed into living spaces, galleries, new restaurants and businesses. We want to see downtown continue this development, but in whatever develops have the arts always be central. The arts are one of the best features of downtown that will help downtown continue to be a place where many different people can come together.

WHAT IS THE FEELING LIKE WHEN YOU SEE SUCH A DIVERSE SET OF PEOPLE COMING TOGETHER AS ONE?

"It’s a beautiful feeling. Because it represents something that Dr. King talked a lot about, which is the beloved community. The beloved community is one where we're not just putting up with one another, but we actually have affection for one another and understanding for one another.

For Dr King, this affection and understanding is tied to the love ethic of Jesus, which fundamentally is about self denial and self giving. It positions us to be a people who seek what’s best for one another, especially the most overlooked people in our community. So you care about the artists. But you also care about the person who just gave you that great cup of coffee. You care about the person who cleaned up your table after you left that restaurant. You care about the person emptying the trash bins of your downtown office. You care about the person who sleeps overnight in the back alley. All of them matter, because they are all human beings, which makes them all worthy of being beloved and being part of the beloved community.

This kind of community, a beloved community of people from all walks of life, the more we can press towards that kind of community, the better. As Dr King said, “love transforms with redemptive power…love is the most durable power in the world.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE PRESENTED THIS AWARD BY THE SUNS DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?

"It's a great honor. Because I see the Suns as partners in connecting people together. They connect people together through basketball. I'm doing it through the arts and through faith. So I’m glad to partner with the Suns in the same effort to build community. It’s why I appreciate the Rise Together campaign. I think it shows that the Suns value the same things that we do and are promoting the same things.

Black History Month reminds us of the story of black people in this country, which has for most of our history been a struggle to help our country actually live out its ideals. Ideals like people being treated fairly as human beings and being included in the community. Black History Month is an important way to regularly remind ourselves of these things and to continue to press forward to build a more fair and equitable community. All of which makes me especially humbled to be honored in such an important month like this one."