Golden Standard Award: Representative Reginald Bolding

The Phoenix Suns honored State Representative Reginald Bolding for his work in the Phoenix Community with the Golden Standard Award as the Suns tipped-off against the Warriors. The Golden Standard Award recognizes African Americans in the Phoenix community during MLK Day and Black History month. The Suns are celebrating individuals such as Bolding who are promoting equality and excellence during our Phoenix Suns home games.

WHAT MADE YOU FIRST GET INTO SPECIAL EDUCATION?

Growing up, my younger brother was in special education so I can remember over the course of my time in college I would come home and I would teach him the multiplication table. We would work through different assignments that he had and I just fell in love with the passion of teaching and watching him grow. That made me see that it was something that I wanted to do.

WHY DID YOU MAKE THE MOVE TO BECOME A STATE REPRESENTATIVE?

One of the things that I realized early on was that in order to change the dynamics of what's happening in the classroom, you have to change the broader system at play. So, while I recognize there were a lot of great teachers doing a lot of work on the front lines, it was important that policy makers had that same experience to work hand-in-hand with those classes.

HOW ARE YOU USING YOUR POSITION OF POWER TO IMPACT THE COMMUNITY?

I think the biggest thing is making sure that students and parents realize that elected officials aren't special. They're not something that's totally different. They have the ability to be hands on. They have the ability to be interactive. I'm using my position to inspire other kids to say that there is anything that they can do and not putting limitations on what they truly believe.

WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO GIVE BACK?

I wouldn't be in this opportunity if I didn't have an amazing mom and an awesome teacher who truly believed in me. So, I really feel like it's a responsibility to give back and set the course for those who come after you and those who came before you.

HOW SPECIAL IS IT TO EARN THIS AWARD FROM THE SUNS?

This is an incredible honor. Getting into a public office and doing the work is something that I didn't go into it to be thanked, but it's also great to see individuals recognizing the work that you're doing. It truly means the world to me and my family.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE PRESENTED THIS AWARD DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?

Receiving this award during black history month is not only exciting, but also an added layer of responsibility. Recognizing that there is work that I've done, but that there is also so much more that I feel a responsibility to continue to do. So, not only help uplift the culture, but also help lift Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns are looking to recognize African Americans in the Phoenix community during Black History Month by awarding them with the Golden Standard Award. During this period we will celebrate those who are promoting equality and excellence throughout the valley. Golden Standard Award winner will receive:

- 1 VIP suite night for 16 guests

- Pregame on-court recognition as a Golden Standard Award winner

- Promotional recognition within the Phoenix Suns website

Submit entries for the Golden Standard Award HERE: Suns.com/BHM