Golden Standard Award: George Dean

The Phoenix Suns honored George Dean for his work in the Phoenix Community with the Golden Standard Award as the Suns tipped-off against the Warriors. The Golden Standard Award recognizes African Americans in the Phoenix community during MLK Day and Black History month. The Suns are celebrating individuals such as Carnes who are promoting equality and excellence during our Phoenix Suns home games.

WHAT IS THE GREATER PHOENIX URBAN LEAGUE?

“The Greater Phoenix Urban League is a private, nonprofit, social service, civil rights organization. We help others help themselves. That's what we do. We have a Head Start program with 797 kids involved. We do housing. We do financial counseling. We do college prep to help kids get into college. So, we are just trying to do things to help people better their lives.”

WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO GIVE BACK?

“We are part of the National Urban League and the National Urban League started in 1910. We started here in Phoenix in 1945. So we're celebrating our 75th year and there are still people that are disadvantaged, especially people of color. So, we are here to provide services to them.”

WHY DO YOU SPECIFICALLY STRIVE TO MAKE A STRONG IMPACT?

“Well, they selected me as President of the organization. So, I have tried to do everything I can to fulfill the mission.”

WHEN PEOPLE LEARN ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION, WHAT DO YOU WANT THEM TAKING AWAY?

“I want them to take away from the fact that we are a viable, reputable organization that is committed to doing everything that we can to make things better for those who are less fortunate than us.”

WHAT DOES THE WORD 'EQUALITY' MEAN TO YOU?

“Equality means that the playing field is level. We have equal access to healthcare, to housing, to education, to economics. The whole thing. The playing field has to be level for that to be equality.”

HOW DID YOU GET INTO THIS LINE OF WORK?

“I got into this line of work many years ago. The President of the National Urban League came to my school where I was a graduate student and made a lecture. I got a chance to talk to him and he talked about the importance of having young people, I was a young man at that time, being involved in the Urban League because it was operated like a business and not like a social service agency. So, I was so impressed with him and what he was doing that I got the opportunity to join the Urban League and I did.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE HONORED BY THE SUNS?

“First of all, you don't go into this work for the honors and awards and so forth. I'm very gracious and thankful for the fact that this happened, but it's because of the team that I have. I have a board of directors, I have a staff, and they are the ones who make things really happen. I get the awards, but it's really a team.”

