Carlisle and Elevate Phoenix Honor Community Leaders

The Phoenix Suns in partnership with the Carlisle Companies and Elevate Phoenix celebrate Black History Month by spreading a message of civility, diversity and dedication to the community.

Elevate Phoenix delivers long term, life-changing relationships with urban youth throughout the Valley. Its’ accredited program, embedded in urban schools, utilizes Teacher-Mentors to help impact future leaders.

In honor of Black History Month, the Suns, Carlisle Companies and Elevate Phoenix recognized honorees for their volunteerism and involvement in the community, as well as their support of Elevate Phoenix’s initiatives. Each of the recipients embodies civility and is transforming the lives of our students.

Dr. Chad Geston, Dr. Jerome Garrison and Kelly Hart were presented their awards on center court during the Suns home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Feb 2. The three were recognized for their dedication and impact in the local community as they represent similar values as Elevate Phoenix.

Geston is the Superintendent of the Phoenix Union High School District and has introduced an accredited peer leadership class into the high schools. He has made it possible for Elevate Phoenix to have their program have high school “leaders” to teach and encourage their feeder Elementary School “kiddos”. These younger students learn the same life lessons that are being taught to their high school mentors

Garrison is the Department Head at South Mountain Community College and helped Elevate Phoenix’s first-generation high school graduates experience the R.I.S.E. college summer bridge program. This summer bridge college “transition” program aids high school students in preparing for college. One hundred percent of these students leave this with a post-secondary plan to either: continue on to college, attended a trade or certificate program, joined the Armed Forces or entered into the workforce.

Hart is a grant writer and consultant who helps discover programs and raises funding that allows Elevate Phoenix to continue to grow in our community. She has helped raise nearly $1 million dollars to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, help youth succeed academically and assist countless others in need.

Elevate Phoenix, the Carlisle Companies and the Phoenix Suns are dedicated to the future leaders of our community, continuing to develop life-changing relationships with urban youth, regardless of race, gender or age. As Black History Month continues, the three organizations will continue to partner together in hopes to highlight those making the most impactful difference in our community.