Ayton, Bridges, King, Okobo Visit Suns Summer Basketball Camps

They were drafted Thursday night, spent time with the media on Friday and by Saturday morning the newest Suns were already out in the Phoenix community.

“I’m happy to be here,” Mikal Bridges said. “It’s just cool to come out here, meet the kids, sign things for them. It’s a blessing.”

Bridges was joined by Deandre Ayton, Élie Okobo and George King as they were able to hang out and interact with the participants of Suns Summer Basketball Camps.

“I’ve always loved giving back, especially when you’re standing in the position that I’m in,” King said. “It’s always nice to give back to the youth because I was a kid as well looking up to NBA guys. So if you can bless them, it’s always great.”

As the four rookies arrived to the gym, they were welcomed by the sounds of the children cheering and screaming their names in excitement. Every kid was able to meet each player individually as well as receive an autograph.

“It feels great,” Ayton said. “Hearing the cheers of the kids when I walk in is just amazing. Seeing the looks on their faces is just priceless.”

Once they finished signing autographs, the four of them moved on over to the other gym for the award ceremony. The four Suns were joined by the Gorilla as they congratulated the award recipients, handed them their plaques and took photos with each of the kids.

“I think we’re an example for them,” Okobo said. “They probably want to be in the NBA one day and to see some players that made their dreams came true, it’s amazing for them.”

Phoenix Suns Summer Basketball Camps provide expert one-on-one instruction for hoop-loving kids of all skill levels between the ages of 6 – 17. In addition to teaching fundamental basketball skills, the camps are designed to promote the importance of sportsmanship and teamwork both on and off the court.