Channing Frye and Jared Dudley Reconnect with Suns Fans on Valley Chatz, Brought to you by Firstbank

Former Phoenix Suns forwards Channing Frye and Jared Dudley caught up with Suns broadcaster Tom Leander in the latest installment of Valley Chatz, brought to you by FirstBank, to talk about playing alongside LeBron James, the next wave of NBA media personalities, life after basketball and more.

The newest Valley Chatz episode will premiere on Sunday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. (PT) on Suns.com/now and FOX Sports Arizona, the team’s exclusive local television station, prior to “Sunsday” at 7 p.m.

During the conversation, the former teammates swapped untold tales about their favorite memories from their playing days in Phoenix, such as the indescribable energy in the arena during playoff games, the one and only instance in which Frye ever witnessed Hall of Famer Steve Nash eat a slice of pizza and the time when Dudley bought his first car – a Mercedes-AMG – off of none other than Channing Frye.

Both Frye and Dudley, who each jumpstarted their professional careers during their time in the Valley, believe there’s reason for optimism on Planet Orange with General Manager James Jones and Head Coach Monty Williams at the helm.

“James Jones being a player, a champion, one thing that you knew about him that was really good was his work ethic,” Dudley said. “When you work hard as a player, that (dedication) transfers to your next job.”

Dudley added that the Suns’ keys to success lies with the team’s ability to develop All-Star guard Devin Booker and big man Deandre Ayton while putting the right veteran pieces around them in order to take the next step.

While Fyre is happily retired, Dudley is still enjoying the NBA grind as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and is looking forward to the day that he can get back on the court and compete.

“We’re in a new age, new time and it’s something that we’ll adjust to and I think it’s bigger than just us,” said Dudley. “There are a lot of people out there that you can touch their heart by playing basketball.”

