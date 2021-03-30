For the Brave

The courageous men and women of our nation’s armed forces keep us — and our freedoms — safe. Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns will honor their sacrifices with USAA Military Appreciation Night when the team takes on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The evening will be highlighted by numerous pre- and in-game features dedicated to celebrating the American military members who protect and serve our country.

Prior to tip-off, fans will enjoy a national anthem and colors presentation from local military members, followed by various in-game recognitions thanking our heroes throughout the game.

For military personnel from Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista, Arizona unable to head to Downtown Phoenix, the Suns are bringing the game to them by hosting a watch party on base to catch Devin Booker and Chris Paul take on the new-look Bulls.

As a way to say thank you, military members attending Wednesday’s game can take advantage of a 20 percent off discount at the new expansive Team Shop and a 10 percent off concessions discount, both with valid military ID.

All fans can scoop up a limited-edition Hoops for Troops t-shirt as the night’s PayPal Item of the Game for $29.95 at the Team Shop or online at Shop.Suns.com/PayPalItem on Wednesday.

Tickets for Wednesday’s USAA Military Appreciation Night are still available in limited supply and can be purchased by visiting Suns.com/SingleGame. Take advantage of the best ticketing offers and benefits by becoming a PayPal SixthMan Season Ticket Member at Suns.com/SixthMan and be sure to visit Suns.com for the latest stories about the team on and off the court.