Suns Headline Bleacher Report's Summer League Rankings

With two top ten picks from this draft mixed in with multiple guys who have played meaningful NBA minutes, the Suns look poised to make some noise during Summer League this season. Bleacher Report seems to agree.

Jonathan Wasserman of BleacherReport.com wrote a piece ranking the Top 50 Players at NBA Summer League this year. The Suns landed two of the top three spots on that list.

The ranking is headlined by the team’s first overall pick in Deandre Ayton who Wasserman describes as potentially the toughest player to contain.

“Though no longer facing student-athletes, Ayton should still be dominant physically with his size, strength, length and athleticism,” Wasserman said.

He projects Ayton to be the focal point of the Suns offense during Summer League and he should do so in a variety of ways.

“The Suns offense will run through him as a post scorer and pick-and-roll target,” Wasserman said. “And when given the chance, he'll be eager to show off his shooting ability from the elbows and three-point line.”

It doesn’t take much scrolling to find the next Sun on the list as sophomore Josh Jackson landed in the third spot. Wasserman said that appearing in Summer League allows for Jackson to start building chemistry with his new teammates.

“A quick, explosive athlete and improved shot-creator, Jackson is poised to break out as a key scorer for Phoenix,” Wasserman said.

Ayton and Jackson are joined on the list by fellow Suns Mikal Bridges (22) and Dragan Bender (40). The Suns are the only team with three players in the top 25 and tied for the most in the top 40. Being one of the only teams in the NBA with four players on the list is a testimony to the strong young core the Suns have built over the past few seasons.

The Suns will tip-off Summer League on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas. Catch the action on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. or listen in to Arizona Sports as they will be broadcasting the game on ESPN 620 AM.