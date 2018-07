How Well Do You Know the Suns Rookies? Think you know the Suns rookies? Put your knowledge to the test!

Which collegiate honor did Deandre Ayton receive?

Who is George King's favorite musical artist?

If Mikal Bridges could only watch one show for the rest of his life, what would it be?

Where in France is Elie Okobo from?

What is Deandre Ayton's favorite video game?

TRUE OR FALSE: Since 1992-93, George King is the ONLY college player with over 250 rebounds and 60 threes while playing less than 1,000 minutes.

How many points did Mikal Bridges score in the 2018 National Championship?

What club was Elie Okobo a part of while in France?

