How Well Do You Know the Suns Rookies?
by Cody Cunningham
Posted: Jul 18, 2018
Facebook
Google Plus
Twitter
<section><h2>How Well Do You Know the Suns Rookies?</h2><p></p><p>Think you know the Suns rookies? Put your knowledge to the test!</p></section><section><h2>Which collegiate honor did Deandre Ayton receive?</h2></section><section><h3>Who is George King's favorite musical artist?</h3></section><section><h3>If Mikal Bridges could only watch one show for the rest of his life, what would it be?</h3></section><section><h3>Where in France is Elie Okobo from?</h3></section><section><h3>What is Deandre Ayton's favorite video game?</h3></section><section><h3>TRUE OR FALSE: Since 1992-93, George King is the ONLY college player with over 250 rebounds and 60 threes while playing less than 1,000 minutes.</h3></section><section><h3>How many points did Mikal Bridges score in the 2018 National Championship?</h3></section><section><h3>What club was Elie Okobo a part of while in France?</h3></section><section><h2>Not quite perfect!</h2><p></p><p>Feel free to re-take the quiz and try again!</p></section><section><h3>PERFECT SCORE!</h3><p></p><p>You clearly know our rookies, now get their gear! Screenshot this and respond to our tweet with it for your chance to win a game-used George King Summer League jersey!</p></section>
Tags
Ayton, Deandre
,
Bridges, Mikal
,
King, George
,
Okobo, Elie
,
Suns
