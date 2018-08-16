Brandon Knight Returns with Renewed Focus on Leadership

After missing all of last season due to injury, Brandon Knight is back and looking forward to becoming a leader for the Suns young core. The 26-year-old point guard used the time off the court as a learning experience to help build his leadership skills.

“When you can’t play, you can’t affect the game on the court,” Knight said. “I just found other ways to try to help my teammates be better. Whether that be telling tidbits I saw that I observed. I just tried to be a veteran presence on our team and lead through that.”

This was the first time in his six-year career that Knight spent all 82 games on the sidelines, but it allowed for him to have a different perspective and see the game in a new view.

“Very different because when you’re in the game, everything is coming at you quickly,” Knight said. “When you’re not playing, you kind of get a chance to slow down and really just observe everything that’s going on as a whole. I think it allows you to see things differently.”

While the injury was devastating, Knight made the most of what he was still able to do to keep improving and get better.

“That’s really the biggest thing,” Knight said. “Just try to grow off the court as an individual and try to help the team.”

Knight is just two years removed from his highest scoring average of his career (19.6 ppg) and is ready to get back on the court.

“I’ve been excited since December, when I started running. I’m looking forward to it. I’m very excited about it,” Knight said.

Most players in the offseason take some time away from basketball, but Knight has an opposite mindset from the norm.

“They’re ready for a break and I’m ready to get going already,” Knight said. “It’s all about us improving and trying to do what’s best here in Phoenix and give the fans what they deserve.”

With Booker now locked-up next to T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson, as well as the addition of pieces like Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, Knight is ready to team up with the young core and build something special in Phoenix.

“I already know how I can help and how I can play with them. I know their strengths and weaknesses just from watching them all season,” Knight said. “Hopefully it will be quick building chemistry with them once I get back in, once I get back playing.”

Fans will get a first look at Knight and the Suns at the Coca-Cola & Fry's Food Stores Tip Off against the Dallas Mavericks on October 17 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.