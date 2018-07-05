2018 Phoenix Suns Summer League Preview

Posted: Jul 05, 2018

Eager for Suns basketball? Get a sneak peek of our newest rookies in action as they take the court alongside our young core. Also, receive an inside look into the mind of Head Coach Igor Kokoškov as he will be game-planning for the team out in Las Vegas. The Suns will be tested early as they tip-off against some of the top 2018 draft picks prior to the start of the tournament.  

SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

DATE      OPPONENT         LOCATION                TIME                  Channel

July 6      Dallas                 Thomas & Mack        6:30 p.m.           ESPN

July 7      Sacramento         Thomas & Mack        4:30 p.m.          ESPN

July 9      Orlando               Thomas & Mack        6:30 p.m.          NBA TV

Tournament play follows the three-game schedule. Teams are guaranteed at least five total games.

Arizona Sports will also be broadcasting all of the Suns games on ESPN 620 AM.

ROSTER

NO.          PLAYER

22            Deandre Ayton

35            Dragan Bender

25            Mikal Bridges

45            Jack Cooley

17            Javonte Green

10            Shaquille Harrison

23            Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson

20            Josh Jackson

8             George King

41           Emmett Naar

21            Tai Odiase

2              Élie Okobo

14            Alec Peters

32            Davon Reed         

COACHING STAFF

Head Coach: Igor Kokoškov

Assistant Coaches: Joe Prunty, Corliss Williamson, Jamelle McMillan, Jason Staudt

Director of Player Development: Cody Toppert

Player Development Coach: Devin Smith, Bret Burchard

Head Video Coordinator: Alex Zampier

Assistant Video Coordinator: Brandon Rosenthal

Head Athletic Trainer: Tom Maystadt

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Stanford Williams

