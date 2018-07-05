2018 Phoenix Suns Summer League Preview
Eager for Suns basketball? Get a sneak peek of our newest rookies in action as they take the court alongside our young core. Also, receive an inside look into the mind of Head Coach Igor Kokoškov as he will be game-planning for the team out in Las Vegas. The Suns will be tested early as they tip-off against some of the top 2018 draft picks prior to the start of the tournament.
SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME Channel
July 6 Dallas Thomas & Mack 6:30 p.m. ESPN
July 7 Sacramento Thomas & Mack 4:30 p.m. ESPN
July 9 Orlando Thomas & Mack 6:30 p.m. NBA TV
Tournament play follows the three-game schedule. Teams are guaranteed at least five total games.
Arizona Sports will also be broadcasting all of the Suns games on ESPN 620 AM.
ROSTER
NO. PLAYER
22 Deandre Ayton
35 Dragan Bender
25 Mikal Bridges
45 Jack Cooley
17 Javonte Green
10 Shaquille Harrison
23 Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson
20 Josh Jackson
8 George King
41 Emmett Naar
21 Tai Odiase
2 Élie Okobo
14 Alec Peters
32 Davon Reed
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Igor Kokoškov
Assistant Coaches: Joe Prunty, Corliss Williamson, Jamelle McMillan, Jason Staudt
Director of Player Development: Cody Toppert
Player Development Coach: Devin Smith, Bret Burchard
Head Video Coordinator: Alex Zampier
Assistant Video Coordinator: Brandon Rosenthal
Head Athletic Trainer: Tom Maystadt
Assistant Athletic Trainer: Stanford Williams