2018 Phoenix Suns Summer League Preview

Eager for Suns basketball? Get a sneak peek of our newest rookies in action as they take the court alongside our young core. Also, receive an inside look into the mind of Head Coach Igor Kokoškov as he will be game-planning for the team out in Las Vegas. The Suns will be tested early as they tip-off against some of the top 2018 draft picks prior to the start of the tournament.

SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME Channel

July 6 Dallas Thomas & Mack 6:30 p.m. ESPN

July 7 Sacramento Thomas & Mack 4:30 p.m. ESPN

July 9 Orlando Thomas & Mack 6:30 p.m. NBA TV

Tournament play follows the three-game schedule. Teams are guaranteed at least five total games.

Arizona Sports will also be broadcasting all of the Suns games on ESPN 620 AM.

ROSTER

NO. PLAYER

22 Deandre Ayton

35 Dragan Bender

25 Mikal Bridges

45 Jack Cooley

17 Javonte Green

10 Shaquille Harrison

23 Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson

20 Josh Jackson

8 George King

41 Emmett Naar

21 Tai Odiase

2 Élie Okobo

14 Alec Peters

32 Davon Reed

COACHING STAFF

Head Coach: Igor Kokoškov

Assistant Coaches: Joe Prunty, Corliss Williamson, Jamelle McMillan, Jason Staudt

Director of Player Development: Cody Toppert

Player Development Coach: Devin Smith, Bret Burchard

Head Video Coordinator: Alex Zampier

Assistant Video Coordinator: Brandon Rosenthal

Head Athletic Trainer: Tom Maystadt

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Stanford Williams