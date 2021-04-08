BACK TO LIFE

Flash back to Aug. 4, 2020 …

Devin Booker’s sensational buzzer-beater against the Clippers sent social media and the sports world ablaze when the Phoenix Suns All-Star lifted his team to victory and one step closer to their 8-0 run during the NBA’s restart in Orlando.

As teammates swarmed him, Booker lay flat on his back, soaking in the euphoria of the legendary moment that immediately dazzled the eyes of millions around the globe — including Warren Lotas.

On Saturday, April 10, in collaboration with Lotas, the Suns will host “The Final Shot” drop at the new, expansive Team Shop at Phoenix Suns Arena. Beginning at 9 a.m. PT, fans can take advantage of this opportunity to secure a hard-to-find, collectable piece of history.

A trailblazing artist and streetwear designer with growing notoriety, Lotas was inspired by the moment to create “The Final Shot,” a limited-run apparel line that celebrated the photo and highlight.

“The Final Shot” has since been donned by Booker himself and fellow players and celebrities, most recently by global superstar Justin Bieber. The A-list endorsements caused Lotas’ apparel line to become a streetwear grail, a highly sought-after collectible ever since selling out.

And now, the Phoenix Suns are teaming up with Lotas to resurrect the iconic tee shirt and hoodie for Suns fans and streetwear enthusiasts in the Valley as the team prepares for its first playoff run in more than a decade.

“Devin Booker has been one of our strongest supporters since the early days of the brand. Him and his circle are among the kindest, most respectful individuals we’ve had the pleasure of working with,” said Lotas. “We can’t fully express our gratitude for having this opportunity to represent him and the team through this collaborative capsule.”

UPDATE: Due to the overwhelming response for tomorrow’s Phoenix Suns and Warren Lotas drop at Phoenix Suns Arena, and in order to offer more fans the opportunity to access the limited-run apparel, the team has adjusted the allotment for purchase per guest to two items total, per person. The Team Shop will run until noon. “The Final Shot” apparel will be priced at $90 for the tee shirt and $180 for the hoodie.

The collaboration with Lotas marks an exciting chapter for the Phoenix Suns, as the franchise continues to push the bounds of fan fashion with exciting team gear. Prior to the Lotas partnership, the Suns debuted The Valley Collection in tandem with the team’s new Nike City Edition uniform unveiling. Most recently, the Los Suns Collection is dedicated to the team’s rich history with the Hispanic community and its culture.

While Suns fans and hype beasts alike will be clamoring for their chance to cop “The Final Shot,” this is just the beginning for future drops from the Suns and Warren Lotas.

When:

Saturday, April 10

9 a.m. – Noon PT

Where:

Phoenix Suns Arena Team Shop

201 East Jefferson Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Parking & Other Important Information: