Few pastimes unify people more than sports. Folks check their differing backgrounds at the door the moment they arrive for a game, gathering to share in the collective moments experienced as the action unfolds.

Come as fans, leave as family.

That motto is championed by Beam Suntory, the world leader in spirits and Phoenix Suns' partner since 2014. Beam Suntory is inspired by human connection and possesses an unbending dedication to performance, ideals captured within the new offerings it brings to the reimagined home of the Suns and Mercury as a part of continued partnership between the two organizations.

“With its dedication to excellence and expansive portfolio, Beam Suntory is an excellent partner for us to share with our fans,” said Dan Costello, Phoenix Suns Chief Revenue Officer & SVP of Innovation. “The continued relationship and amenities will elevate the sports and entertainment experience for our fans for years to come.”

Jim Beam Barrel Bar

Picture this: you hear the strum of an acoustic guitar while surrounded by aged bourbon barrels, holding a rocks glass with a two-finger pull of whiskey. No, you’re not at a Kentucky distillery. You’re at the new Jim Beam Barrel Bar inside the reimagined home of the Suns and Mercury.

Representing the Valley’s Wild-West roots, the Jim Beam Barrel Bar features a rustic aesthetic complete with saddle seats and accentuated by an expansive wall of aged bourbon barrels originally sourced from Kentucky, the home of Jim Beam.

Located on the second level and accessible to all ticketed fans, the Jim Beam Barrel Bar features three expansive bars serving beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails from the Beam Suntory portfolio including multiple varieties of Jim Beam Bourbon, Makers Mark and Maker’s 46 and Knob Creek. The unique Western setting features lounge seating and cocktail tables with excellent views onto the court and seating bowl.

Additionally, the Jim Beam Barrel Bar features an intimate soundstage within the space where fans will be treated to an array of small-act live performances night in and night out.

The Jim Beam Barrel Bar also features direct access to North Lounge Seating and North End Tables, two new ticketed seating options for fans to enjoy that include in-seat beverage service and access to an all-inclusive gourmet buffet. The North Lounge Seating features six rows of oversized luxury lounge chairs, while the North End Tables offer an open-suite, living-room setting with couches and bar stools along the perimeter of the Barrel Bar.

“Jim Beam has been a proud sponsor of the Phoenix Suns for several years and we’re thrilled with the success of our collaboration,” said James B. Beam Distilling Co. Brand Director Michelle Mike. “As a 225-year old bourbon brand with eight generations of family history, we value this ongoing partnership that allows us to give back to the community through the Suns charities and Fry’s Rewards programs. We’re excited to play a role in helping Suns fans enjoy their first games back at the new arena.”

Hornito’s Tequila Bar

One of the most striking changes to Phoenix Suns Arena is the creation of the Hornito’s Tequila Bar, one of two new corner bars on the main concourse that will provide fans an exceptional area to socialize while taking in a game or concert. Located on the northwest corner and accessible to all ticketed fans, the Hornito’s Tequila Bar provides a new vantage point to the action and features a menu full of hand-crafted cocktails, beer and wine surrounded by multiple large flatscreen televisions to keep spectators close to the action on the court and around the NBA.

