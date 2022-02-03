2022 Golden Standard Award: JANELLE WOOD, BLACK MOTHERS FORUM

The Phoenix Suns honored Janelle Wood, Founder and President/CEO of Black Mothers Forum for her work in the Phoenix Community with the 2022 Golden Standard Award. The honor recognizes African Americans in the Phoenix community during Black History Month. The Suns are celebrating individuals such as Wood who are promoting equality and excellence in the Valley.

WHAT IS BLACK MOTHERS FORUM?

We address and aim to end the school-to-prison pipeline. Our mission is to get educated and get organized so we can take a course of action to slow down, and reduce the number of times young Black people are being suspended or expelled in school, or feeling unsafe or unsupported in their learning environments. In our first year, all we did was get educated on the various areas that have negatively impacted children. We met with school associations, former members of the Arizona Department of Education, police departments, various leaders with Arizona State University and went through a 13-week session on Black history courses. Following our due diligence, then we organized mothers. We helped them understand the truth and started advocacy. We customize training to specifically speak to the needs of our Black community and parents. Once we did that, people started to reach out to us, more mothers got involved who needed help and we got involved to be their peer advocates.

AS THE FOUNDER, WHERE DID THIS CONCEPT COME FROM?

We started in August of 2016, with about 40 Black mothers showing up. We met initially to address our concerns over our young, unarmed Black sons and daughters being shot by the police across the nation. What we realized was that many of the mothers we saw on the news were in tears and anguish, they quickly had a microphone in their face asking them to articulate their pain. Unfortunately, they were in so much pain, they were unable to communicate their hurt in a way that would generate the changes we would like to see in the treatment of our young people by the police.

WHY IS IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY?

It’s important to me to give back because somebody gave back to me. There were people before me, who poured into me. It is my responsibility to serve the community that poured into me. I’ve very concerned about our future, and I want to be a part of the groundwork that lays the foundation of progress so I have somewhere to sit down and hand someone else the baton to continue forward.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE HONORED BY THE SUNS?

I am so honored by the Suns, an organization that is recognizing our community through the Golden Standard Awards and initiatives in the community. The Suns recognize the need to give back and when we do better, we’re supposed to turn around and help someone else. I love that the Phoenix Suns are doing that and they recognize the privilege and honor of being NBA players. Many of our young children see them as role models, so I’m thankful to ally with them and give back to our young people. I appreciate the Phoenix Suns, I appreciate their heart.

* This interview has been edited for length and clarity.