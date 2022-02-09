2022 Golden Standard Award: Alex Bradberry, The Sparkle Bar

The Phoenix Suns honored Alex Bradberry, founder of The Sparkle Bar in Scottsdale, Ariz. for her work in the greater Phoenix Community with the 2022 Golden Standard Award. The Golden Standard Award recognizes African Americans in the Phoenix community during Black History Month. The Suns are celebrating individuals such as Bradberry who are promoting equality and excellence in the Valley.

WHAT IS THE SPARKLE BAR?

We opened in 2015 and for the last seven years have created a space where people of all types of skin tones, backgrounds, skin textures and ethnicities can come get an awesome makeup application. We’re similar to a dry bar for hair, but for makeup.

I was tired of walking into places where I didn’t necessarily feel like I was represented and took that as my north star to ensure that whoever comes in feels invited, served and seen.

Part of our way of demonstrating that we see each of our clients is by ensuring we have products available that perfectly align with any person that walks in the door.

We celebrate diversity and beauty through custom makeup applications. People come to us every day for important events in their lives from job interviews, their wedding, date night or just because! Whatever the occasion that is special to them, we get to invite them into The Sparkle Bar and enhance their already amazing features with makeup and remind them how awesome they already are.

AS THE FOUNDER, WHERE DID THIS CONCEPT COME FROM?

It was after a series of experiences where I would go to have my makeup done and I didn’t have a place outside of department stores where they used only one product line. Nothing is one size fits all, and we wanted to create an environment that wasn’t trying to sell you on a specific product but use whatever was best for you and your skin. In fact, we even spearheaded legislation that cleared up legal gray areas and now exempts makeup artists from having to obtain an aesthetics or cosmetology license to practice makeup artistry. We’ve created a safe environment for makeup and also created economic freedom for makeup artists across our industry in Arizona.

YOUR WEBSITE SAYS, “CELEBRATING DIVERSITY IN BEAUTY,” WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU?

All of us are beauty, it is what makes us unique. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. This space was created for that purpose, so that people know that they are beautiful and you’re not defined by what society thinks is beautiful or a marketing campaign defines as beautiful. We are all one of one, and we aim to celebrate that at The Sparkle Bar.

WHY IS IMPORTANT FOR YOU TO GIVE BACK TO THE COMMUNITY?

You cannot be, what you cannot see. We remind people they are beautiful and what they can do as they already are. It’s about creating space and opportunity for people and that is what we are doing here.

WHAT MOTIVATES YOU?

I’m a mother of two daughters. So much of my motivation is them and to continue pushing forward for them. I want them to know that anything is possible and that the sky really is the limit. The ripples of impact we have at The Sparkle Bar with people walking out a new person is a big reason behind our why.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE HONORED BY THE SUNS?

I am on having so many pinch-me moments. I’m incredibly humbled and grateful to be recognized by an organization like the Phoenix Suns that has such a rich history in the community. It’s mind-blowing, I am so proud of what we’ve been able to build and create a welcoming space for people to feel included.

WHERE CAN PEOPLE FIND THE SPARKLE BAR AND LEARN MORE?

You can check us out at www.TheSparkleBar.com or on Instagram or Facebook at @thesparklebar. We’re located in Old Town Scottsdale at N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 in Suite 8/9.