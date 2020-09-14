VIRTUAL AUDITIONS FOR 2020-21 SPURS HYPE SQUAD BEGIN TODAY WITH OPEN SUBMISSION ROUND

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 14, 2020) – Virtual auditions for the 2020-21 Spurs Hype Squad begin today with a submission round that will remain open until Monday, Oct. 12. Spurs Hype Squad Auditions are open to dynamic male and female performers from across the country with a desire to engage and entertain audiences of all sizes and serve as ambassadors of the San Antonio Spurs and the Austin Spurs both on the court and in the community.

Beginning today, candidates are invited to submit an application, a headshot, a full-length photo, a video introduction, and a 45-to-60-second freestyle performance video at Spurs.com/Hype-Squad. The official entertainment team of the San Antonio Spurs and the Austin Spurs is seeking entertainers in several talent areas including dancers, stunters, tumblers, breakdancers and more.

The second round of auditions will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Participants from round one will be given six hours, upon receipt of choreography from the team, to learn the routine, and record and submit a video. The third and final round of auditions will take place in November.

Registration information is available now at Spurs.com/Hype-Squad. Spurs Hype Squad members must be at least 18 years of age as of Oct. 12, 2020.

As the official entertainment team of the San Antonio Spurs and the Austin Spurs, the coed dynamic group brings an elevated approach to engaging and energizing crowds inside the AT&T Center and at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, while taking an active leadership role in the San Antonio and Austin community through hands-on volunteer work. All members of the Spurs Hype Squad will become ambassadors of the Spurs brand and will strive to make a positive impact through community engagement.

