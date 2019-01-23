USAA Salute Night During San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards Game to Support Operation Gratitude

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 23, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs and USAA, the official military appreciation partner of the Silver and Black, are teaming up with Operation Gratitude to send care packages to deployed servicemembers. Fans are invited to join in the effort by bringing items from the nonprofit’s list of requested goods to the Spurs vs. Washington Wizards USAA Salute Night game on Sunday, Jan. 27. To purchase tickets to the game and for additional information on USAA Salute Nights, visit Spurs.com/Salute.

Donations for care packages through Operation Gratitude will be accepted at all AT&T Center ticketed entrances on Jan. 27. Fans are asked to only bring the requested items from the list below, and no aerosol cans or liquid containers larger than two ounces can be accepted. Fans will also be able to write letters to deployed servicemembers at the Operation Gratitude table on the Plaza Level concourse.

Requested Items for Deployment Care Packages

Disposable Razors

Shower or Body Wipes

Travel Size Deodorant (.5 oz.)

Travel Size Hand Sanitizer (2 oz.)

Travel Size Lotion (1 oz.)

Travel Size Mouthwash (1.2 oz.)

Travel Size Nail Clippers and Emory Boards (.5 oz.)

Gallon Size Freezer Bags

Thanks to USAA, servicemembers and veterans can receive up to 40 percent off of tickets to the game vs. Washington at Spurs.com/Salute. Fans in attendance with a military ID will also receive 15 percent off of merchandise in the Spurs Fan Shop. The Spurs will wear their silver-and-black camouflage Nike City Edition jerseys as veterans and active duty personnel stationed in Military City USA are celebrated and recognized throughout the game. Active military members will present a court-sized American flag, stretched across the floor during the National Anthem.

The final USAA Salute Night of the season will take place on March 20, as the Spurs take on the Miami Heat on Military Appreciation Night. Season ticket members can donate seats for this game to military families through their Spurs Account Manager by Wednesday, March 13. Individual tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050. Suites for individual games are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5643. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to more than 12.8 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

About Operation Gratitude

Demonstrating that actions speak louder than words, Operation Gratitude, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides tangible ways to forge strong bonds between Americans and their Military and First Responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide. Through its customized Care Package programs, Operation Gratitude has provided opportunities for countless Americans to say “Thank You” to more than 2.2 million of our nation’s Heroes since 2003. In 2019, Operation Gratitude launched its Make Every Minute Count Campaign with the goal of delivering 525,600 Care Packages – one every minute of the year – to Service Members, their families at home, Veterans, and First Responders. Awarded a 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum rating from GuideStar, 94 percent of Operation Gratitude’s expenditures go directly to programs that support our nation’s men and women in uniform at home and abroad. To learn more, visit www.operationgratitude.com.