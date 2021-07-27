SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT JOINS TRIBE GAMING’S INVESTOR GROUP

SAN ANTONIO (July 27, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced it is joining Tribe Gaming’s investor group. The mobile gaming giant is the leading mobile gaming esports organization in North America with over 25 million subscribers worldwide. Tribe’s powerhouse content collective garners 128 million monthly views on YouTube and their esports teams compete in five major mobile titles.

“Tribe Gaming and its founder Patrick Carney are visionaries in gaming and esports,” said Joe Donnelly, Associate Vice President of Corporate Development for SS&E. “Through their innovative approach, unique culture and strategic leadership, they have transformed the mobile gaming lifestyle into a thriving business with a global fanbase. We have great respect for what they have already achieved and are excited to be a part of Tribe Gaming’s future.”

The partnership opens opportunities for cross-content collaborations, co-branded marketing efforts, talent and audience crossover and shared strategic expertise.

Tribe Gaming was founded in 2017 by mobile gaming and content veteran Patrick “Chief Pat” Carney to drive the growth of mobile media, entertainment and esports. With mobile gaming growing at a rapid rate presently, Tribe currently features 18 of the top mobile gaming content creators and seven championship-caliber competitive esports teams.

“Bringing SS&E into the Tribe Gaming family is a massive milestone for our company,” said Carney. “With SS&E having achieved decades of unparalleled success in the traditional sports world, we’re excited to leverage this partnership towards building the leading mobile gaming esports organization.”

Tribe’s other investors and strategic advisors include Charlotte Hornets All-Star Gordon Hayward, mobile gaming veteran Kristian Segerstrale, WWE wrestler Claudio Castagnoli and angel investor Victor Krahn. Tribe Gaming is based in Austin, TX, with employees located around the world. Fans can follow the Tribe on, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram or at tribegaming.gg