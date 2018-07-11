TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED FOR MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE 2018

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2018 – The defending MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Champion Los Angeles Lakers earned the top seed in the 2018 Summer League tournament, following the first five days of action in Las Vegas. The Portland Trail Blazers (2), Phoenix Suns (3), Denver Nuggets (4) and Houston Rockets (5) round out the top five seeds.

The single-elimination tournament tips off on Wednesday, July 11, at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The tournament will culminate in a championship game on Tuesday, July 17 on ESPN.

Thursday’s slate features eight games, including the top-seeded Lakers facing the winner of the 16th-seeded Washington Wizards or the 17th-seeded LA Clippers and the second-seeded Trail Blazers taking on the winner of the matchup between the 15th-seeded Indiana Pacers and the 18th-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

Each of the 30 teams played three games apiece since the event tipped off on July 6, with the results of those games determining the tournament seeding. Seeding for the tournament was determined by win-loss records, with ties being broken using quarter-points followed by point differential. Each team will compete in at least two more games in Las Vegas.

The Lakers and Trail Blazers earned first-round “byes” by virtue of being the first- and second-seeded teams. Teams that lose a game on either Wednesday or Thursday will play a consolation game on Friday. The championship tournament resumes on Saturday with a six-game slate.

ESPN and NBA TV will present the remaining 37 games from Las Vegas with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU exclusively televising the Championship rounds on Sunday, July 15; Monday, July 16; and Tuesday, July 17. Additionally, all remaining games will be available live on the ESPN App.

Fans can purchase tickets for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League by visiting NBATickets.com.

The complete list of team seedings and results from the first five days of competition, is attached and available online at www.nba.com/summerleague.

Wednesday, July 11

Cox Pavilion

LA Clippers vs. Washington (Game 46) – 1 pm

Brooklyn vs. Houston (Game 49) - 3 pm

Detroit vs. Minnesota (Game 50) – 5 pm

Toronto vs. Denver (Game 52) – 7 pm

Thomas & Mack

Sacramento vs. Cleveland (Game 47) - 1:30 pm

Chicago vs. Dallas (Game 48) – 3:30 pm

Atlanta vs. Indiana (Game 51) - 5:30 pm

Golden State vs. Charlotte (Game 53) – 7:30 pm

Thursday, July 12

Cox Pavilion

Miami vs. New Orleans (Game 55) – 1 pm

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City (Game 57) - 3 pm

San Antonio vs. Milwaukee (Game 58) – 5 pm

Utah vs. Orlando (Game 60) – 7 pm

Thomas & Mack

New York vs. Boston (Game 54) – 1:30 pm

Philadelphia vs. Phoenix (Game 56) – 3:30 pm

Winner of Game 46 vs. LA Lakers (Game 59)– 5:30 pm

Winner of Game 51 vs. Portland (Game 61) – 7:30 pm

Friday, July 13

Cox Pavilion

Loser of Game 49 vs. Loser of Game 51 (Game 62) – 1 pm

Loser of Game 46 vs. Loser of Game 48 (Game 64) – 3 pm

Loser of Game 50 vs. Loser of Game 52 (Game 66) – 5 pm

Loser of Game 53 vs. Loser of Game 47 (Game 68) – 7pm

Thomas & Mack

Loser of Game 54 vs Loser of Game 55 (Game 63) – 1:30 pm

Loser of Game 56 vs. Loser of Game 58 (Game 65) – 3:30 pm

Loser of Game 60 vs. Loser of Game 57 (Game 67) – 5:30 pm

Loser of Game 59 vs. Loser of Game 61 (Game 69) – 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 14

Cox Pavilion

Winner of Game 48 vs. Winner of Game 50 (Game 70) – 4 pm

Winner of Game 52 vs. Winner of Game 53 (Game 72) – 6 pm

Thomas & Mack

Winner of Game 47 vs. Winner of Game 49 (Game 71) – 1:30 pm

Winner of Game 54 vs. Winner of Game 55 (Game 73) – 3:30 pm

Winner of Game 56 vs. Winner of Game 58 (Game 74) – 5:30 pm

Winner of Game 60 vs. Winner of Game 57 (Game 75) – 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 15 - Quarterfinals

Thomas & Mack

Winner of Game 59 vs. Winner of Game 70 (Game 76) – 1 pm

Winner of Game 72 vs. Winner of Game 71 (Game 77) – 3 pm

Winner of Game 61 vs. Winner of Game 73 (Game 78) – 5 pm

Winner of Game 74 vs. Winner of Game 75 (Game 79) – 7 pm

Monday, July 16 – Semifinals

Thomas & Mack

Winner of Game 76 vs. Winner of Game 77 (Game 80) – 5:30 pm

Winner of Game 78 vs. Winner of Game 79 (Game 81) – 7:30 pm

Tuesday, July 17 – Championship

Thomas & Mack

Winner of Game 80 vs. Winner of Game 81 (Game 82) – 7 pm