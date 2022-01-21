TIME CHANGED FOR JANUARY 26 SPURS VS. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES GAME

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 21, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that tipoff for the Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26 has been changed to 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will now only be carried by Bally Sports Southwest, which will kick off with “Spurs Live” at 7 p.m.

All BSSW broadcasts will include 30-minute “Spurs Live” pre- and post-game shows. Spurs programming airing on Bally Sports Southwest will stream live on the Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay-tv service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as the following connected devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening. Spanish language radio broadcasts of each game with Paul Castro will be carried by KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2021-22 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

