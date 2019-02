SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 14, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons game on Wednesday, Feb. 27 has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and will no longer be broadcast on ESPN. The game was originally scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

The matchup will continue to be televised on FOX Sports Southwest/FOX Sports Go with Spurs Live beginning at 7 p.m. The game can also be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and KXTN-FM 107.5 FM.