TEXAS NATIVE KEELA DOERUE NAMED 2020 JR. NBA COACH OF THE YEAR

SAN ANTONIO (June 11, 2020) – The Jr. NBA and Positive Coaching Alliance today announced that Texas youth basketball coach Keela Doerue was named the 2020 Jr. NBA Coach of the Year. Following a vote on social media and by an executive panel of judges, Coach Doerue was selected not only for her success in growing young athletes on the court but also for her endless commitment to helping them grow into civic leaders off the court.

The Jr. NBA Coach of the Year award is given to a youth basketball coach – nominated by an NBA, WNBA, or G League team – who is making a positive impact on young people by demonstrating outstanding integrity, character and leadership. Coach Doerue was nominated by the San Antonio Spurs and the Austin Spurs, becoming one of three finalists for the award which recognizes the positive and invaluable impact of coaches from the grassroots to the professional level in teaching life lessons that develop youth into healthy, confident and inclusive adults through sport.

Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon surprised Coach Doerue earlier today with the exciting news during a video call.

“I am grateful and humbled to have been named Jr. NBA Coach of the Year,” said Keela Doerue. “Being able to do what I love most, while serving as a positive force of change for our young athletes, has meant so much. I hope this will inspire people to continue to dream big. I also want to thank everyone for supporting me throughout this journey. Thank you for voting for me, for always keeping my spirits high and never giving up on me. It was a true honor talking to Coach Hammon. She is such an inspirational person and during our conversation, she motivated me to push harder and persevere. God bless.”

Coach Doerue is a seventh-grade math teacher at Crockett Middle School in Armarillo, Texas, which is part of the Spurs Jr. NBA market. She spends her spare time running Phoenix Basketball and coaching over 10 of its youth teams. The organization focuses on spreading the love of basketball and developing young athletes’ basketball fundamental skills, while also teaching them valuable life lessons to carry beyond the court.

About the Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Award

The Jr. NBA Coach of the Year program recognizes and celebrates youth basketball coaches that honor the game by demonstrating leadership and integrity, exhibiting a positive attitude towards all players, coaches, parents, and referees, and creating a lasting impact on young people both on and off the court. The award is given annually to a youth basketball coach nominated by an NBA, WNBA, or NBA G League team. The Jr. NBA presented by Under Armour is the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls that teaches the fundamental skills and core values of the game: teamwork, respect, determination and community. The Jr. NBA is focused on helping grow and improve the youth basketball experience at the grassroots level for players, coaches and parents. For more information on the Jr. NBA and Jr. NBA Coach of the Year award, visit https://jr.nba.com/coachoftheyear/.

About Spurs Sports Academy

Spurs Sports Academy exists to develop young athletes while inspiring lifelong memories and building character through competition. Encompassing Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, Spurs Clinics, and the Spurs Tournament Series, Spurs Sports Academy offers something for young athletes of every skill level in South Texas. For registration or more information on any Spurs Sports Academy program, visit SpursSportsAcademy.com.