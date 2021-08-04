SUMMER LEAGUE POSTGAME RECAP SAN ANTONIO SPURS vs. UTAH JAZZ AUGUST 3, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (August 3, 2021) – The Silver and Black dropped their first game of the Salt Lake Summer League losing to the Utah Jazz White Team by a score 87-58. Justin Turner paced the Spurs with 13 points and 7 rebounds while Matt Mitchell added 11 off the bench. San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Tre Jones and Josh Primo.

Utah jumped out early outscoring the Spurs 17-10 in the first quarter but the Silver and Black battled back in the second to cut the deficit to three, 34-31, going into the locker room at half. The Jazz took control of the game in the second half outscoring the Spurs 53-27.

Spurs 2021 second round pick Joe Wieskamp made his debut for the Silver and Black finishing with 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. DaQuan Jeffries added 8 points and 7 rebounds.

The Jazz had four players score in double figures led by Trent Forrest with 19 points and 7 assists.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will take on the Utah Jazz Blue in their second game at the Salt Lake City Summer League tomorrow, August 4, at 6 p.m. CDT on NBA TV.