SUMMER LEAGUE POSTGAME RECAP SAN ANTONIO SPURS vs. UTAH JAZZ AUGUST 4, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (August 4, 2021) – Devin Vassell posted 14 points and 7 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as the Spurs dropped a 78-54 decision to the Utah Jazz Blue team at Day 2 of the Salt Lake City Summer League. Spurs 2021 first round pick Josh Primo made his debut for the Silver in Black finishing with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

San Antonio opened the game with a three pointer by Primo and led 9-4 midway through the first quarter. Utah countered with a 16-4 run to take control of the game and build a 24-18 lead after one. The Jazz continued to build on their lead limiting the Spurs to 8 points in the second quarter to take a 37-26 advantage into halftime. The Silver and Black couldn’t cut into the Jazz lead in the second half and were outscored 41-28 over the final two quarters.

Utah was led by MaCio Teague who finished with a game-high 26 points.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will close out the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League Friday evening taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at 6 p.m. CDT. The game can be viewed on ESPN U and streamed on the ESPN app.