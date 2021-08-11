SUMMER LEAGUE POSTGAME RECAP SAN ANTONIO SPURS vs. CHICAGO BULLS AUGUST 10, 2021

LAS VEGAS (Aug. 10, 2021) – Spurs guard Tre Jones scored 23 points, but San Antonio lost guard Devin Vassell in the second quarter for the rest of the game and Chicago outscored the Silver and Black 55-37 in the second half to claim a 92-89 win.

San Antonio guard Jaylen Morris started the game for the Spurs with 10 points in the first quarter to put the team up 26-14 at the end of the first quarter. A back-and-forth second quarter made the score 52-37 at halftime, then Chicago opened the second half on a 13-2 run and cut the lead to San Antonio lead to 69-66 at the end of the third quarter. The Bulls led by nine points with 3:32 remaining before Malik Newman hit from long range for three of his 19 points to get the Spurs within one with just over a minute left. Bulls sophomore forward Patrick Williams then scored back-to-back buckets to reach his game-high 30 points to finish the game for Chicago.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will meet the Charlotte Hornets in their third game of the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. CDT. The game can be viewed on ESPNU.