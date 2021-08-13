SUMMER LEAGUE POSTGAME RECAP SAN ANTONIO SPURS vs. CHARLOTTE HORNETS AUGUST 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS (Aug. 12, 2021) – Down by one point with 19.5 seconds remaining, Spurs guard Tre Jones wound the clock down and scored a double-clutch layup with 1.6 seconds remaining to give San Antonio a 106-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Jones finished a game-high 34 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

Missing guards Devin Vassell (right hamstring tightness) and Josh Primo (right knee soreness), San Antonio got seven points from Malik Newman to grab a 23-18 lead after the first quarter. San Antonio guard Joe Wieskamp scored 10 of his 17 points in the first half and the Spurs led 51-47 at halftime. Silver and Black guard Jaylen Morris scored 10 of his 20 points in the third quarter to give the Spurs a 80-76 at the end of the third. After Jones missed with 21.9 seconds left, the referees called a foul on San Antonio forward Nate Renfro before Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson called a timeout and challenged the foul. The call was overturned and the successful challenge gave San Antonio the possession to open the door for Jones’ game winner.

Charlotte was led by first round draft pick James Bouknight, who registered a team-high 23 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will take on the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game of the MGM Resorts Summer League in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. CDT in the Thomas & Mack Center. The game can be viewed on NBA TV.