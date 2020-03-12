Statement from Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford

“The health and well-being of our fans, partners, staff, and players will always be our number one priority. All of us at Spurs Sports & Entertainment fully support the NBA’s decision to suspend the season.

We remain in constant contact with a wide range of local and national experts and will continue to make informed decisions based on their research, data, and input. Because this is a situation that changes hour-by-hour we don’t have a lot of answers at this point. We will continue to share information as it becomes available.

We thank our entire Spurs Family for your continued support, patience, and understanding during this time.”