SPURSCRIPTION PASS RETURNS FOR SECOND SEASON, FEATURING A GUARANTEED SEAT FOR 31 SELECT GAMES

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 17, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today launched the second year of the SpurScription Pass program, which will allow members to attend 31 select games during the 2019-20 season for a flat monthly fee. New in year two, members will be guaranteed a Balcony Level seat at each game, as well as access to standing-room-only areas throughout the AT&T Center. To purchase a 2019-20 SpurScription Pass, go to Spurs.com/Pass.

SpurScription Passes cost $49 per month and allow fans entry to up to six games per month, and 31 total games throughout the season. Though a Balcony Level seat is guaranteed for each game included with the pass, purchasers can upgrade their seats two hours prior to tipoff via the Spurs App to move closer to the action.

Fans will receive their seat location the day of each game included with the pass. To register the SpurScription Pass go toSpurs.com/Pass or use the Spurs App, then scan the mobile pass for admission to the AT&T Center.

For more information, including a full schedule of games included with the 2019-20 SpurScription Pass, go to Spurs.com/Pass. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

