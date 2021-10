SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 18, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have waived forward Al -Farouq Aminu.

Aminu appeared in one preseason game with the Silver and Black. He was originally acquired by the Spurs on Aug. 11, 2021 in a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs roster now stands at 16 players.

– spurs.com –