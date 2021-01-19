SPURS UNVEIL OFFICIAL PODCAST ‘SPURSLANDIA’

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 19, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today unveiled the team’s new official podcast ‘Spurslandia’ hosted by former Spurs forward and current member of the Spurs broadcast team Matt Bonner. The podcast – which debuts with an episode featuring Spurs guard Patty Mills – is available on the iHeartRadio app along with everywhere fans get their podcasts.

‘Spurslandia’ will dive head-first into sports, lifestyle and Spurs basketball with a new guest every episode. Along with its debut episode featuring Mills which is available today, an episode with Arcade Fire front man Win Butler will be available next week. Fans can expect future guests on ‘Spurslandia’ to range from professional athletes, celebrities, current and former Spurs players and others with interesting stories, backgrounds and influence.

Each episode – which is expected to run from 30-45 minutes – will be released weekly, so fans can subscribe on their podcast platform of choice to make sure they never miss an episode. For more information and to listen now, fans can visit Spurs.com/Spurslandia, the Spurs app or download the show on their platform of choice.