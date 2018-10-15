Spurs Unveil Exclusive Capsule Collection

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 15, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs revealed today an exclusive Spurs Capsule Collection with apparel featuring the custom Talavera tile patchwork designed for the team’s 2018-19 brand campaign.

The limited-edition selection will first be available on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. CT on the @Spurs Instagram Stories. Fans will be able to swipe up to purchase each piece. If supplies last, remaining quantities will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 17 on SpursFanShop.com and at the Spurs Fan Shop locations inside the AT&T Center just in time for Spurs Opening Night vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The five-piece Spurs Capsule Collection includes t-shirts, a hat, and a sweatshirt from ’47 Brand with the Spurs Talavera insignia cleanly displayed on each piece. Items will be available in either black or gray while supplies last. Prices will range from $29.99-$58.99.

Individual and season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050. Suites for individual games are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5643. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.