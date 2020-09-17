SPURS STREET EATS FOOD TRUCK TO HIT THE ROAD OCTOBER 3 WITH GRAND OPENING EVENT

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 17, 2020) – Bringing AT&T Center favorites to neighborhoods throughout San Antonio, Spurs Sports & Entertainment has announced the launch of the Spurs Street Eats Food Truck. The mobile dining concept will make its debut with an opening event on Saturday, Oct. 3. A location for the grand opening will be announced at a later date.

The Spurs Street Eats Food Truck will feature the top arena fare from the home of the San Antonio Spurs, including classic concessions items like nachos, arepas and crave-worthy creations from AT&T Center chefs including empanadas, pincho de carne, street tacos and pan con lechon.

San Antonians can also vote on a featured item to be added to the menu, choosing their desired dish among two fan favorites, chile poblano nachos or loaded baked potato over fries, at spurs.com/streeteats. Voting is open now and will close on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The truck will appear at food truck parks and neighborhoods throughout the city four days per week, and will also be available for use by local restaurants. Restaurants interested in participating, and San Antonians looking to book the food truck for a private event, can email ssestreeteats@spurs.com. Follow @SpursStreetEats on Twitter and Instagram to find the Spurs Street Eats Food Truck around the Alamo City.

