SPURS STREET EATS FOOD TRUCK TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 AT THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 30, 2020) – The Spurs Street Eats Food Truck will cruise the Alamo City for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. for a grand opening celebration near Barnes & Noble at The Shops at La Cantera, located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy. The event will feature an appearance by The Coyote, music from DJ Quake, and exclusive discounts and giveaways.

The Spurs Street Eats Food Truck will feature the top arena fare from the home of the San Antonio Spurs, including classic concessions items and crave-worthy creations from AT&T Center chefs including empanadas, pincho de carne, street tacos, pan con lechon, and featured item, the loaded baked potato over fries, winner of the Spurs Street Eats fan vote.

The truck will appear at food truck parks and neighborhoods throughout the city Wednesday through Sunday and will also be available for use by local restaurants. Restaurants interested in participating, and San Antonians looking to book the food truck for a private event, can email ssestreeteats@spurs.com. Follow @SpursStreetEats on Twitter and Instagram to find the Spurs Street Eats Food Truck around the Alamo City.