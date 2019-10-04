SPURS STEALS ANNOUNCED FOR ALL AT&T CENTER EVENTS

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 4, 2019) – Fans attending all events inside the AT&T Center, including San Antonio Spurs and Rampage games, concerts, and special events can now take advantage of Spurs Steals. The new value menu includes six food and beverage options that cost just $2.50-$5 at select locations throughout the arena.

Through Spurs Steals, fans can enjoy hot dogs, small nachos, small boxed popcorn, 12 oz. bottled water, and small sodas for just $2.50 each at select locations throughout the AT&T Center. For $5, 12 oz. domestic draft beer can be purchased at any Fan Favorites location on the Plaza and Balcony Levels, and at the main bars in North and South Saddles & Spurs on the Charter Level.

In addition to Spurs Steals, the AT&T Center is rolling out several food and beverage options to improve the fan experience at arena events. Popcorn (Sec. 118, 213) and soda (Sec. 118, 206, 209, North and South Saddles & Spurs) refill stands have been added to the Charter, Plaza and Balcony Levels so that fans can skip the lines while getting seconds on souvenir sodas and refillable popcorn buckets.

Fans looking for a quick treat can take advantage of Grab & Go Markets – with freshly packaged concession items and drinks in a self-serve style – located at Sections 105 and 222. On the arena’s Charter Level, the Southtown Mercado and Northside Mercado will also offer fresh, packaged food and beverages, including hot menu items.

About the AT&T Center:

The premier entertainment venue in South Texas, the AT&T Center is the home of the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), the San Antonio Rampage (AHL) and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The Bexar County-owned arena has also hosted hundreds of concerts and special events since opening in 2002 and underwent a $110+ million renovation in 2015 to enhance the fan experience at all levels. For more information go to ATTCenter.com.

