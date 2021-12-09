SPURS TO “SPREAD THE LOVE” WITH PEANUT BUTTER COLLECTION HOSTED BY DEVIN VASSELL

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 9, 2021) – San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell is hosting a peanut butter drive in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB), as a part of the NBA’s Season of Giving. Season of Giving is a five-week celebration during the holiday season when NBA teams give back by supporting and uplifting youth, families and organizations in their communities. Devin and the Spurs encourage fans to “Spread the Love” by donating jars of peanut butter during home games from Saturday, December 11, through the Home for the Holidays game on Wednesday, December 15.

Each year, peanut butter is the most requested item at the Food Bank, as well as the most expensive item to source for families in need.

“No child deserves to be hungry,” Devin said. “If each fan brings just one jar of peanut butter, we can make a difference for thousands of children in our community – that one jar is an easy way for kids to make a meal when they’re hungry. I’m thankful we can make a difference together to help children and their families right here in our community, especially over the holidays.”

San Antonio has the highest poverty rate of any big city in the United States, resulting in one in four kids and one in five adults being at risk for hunger. The San Antonio Food Bank serves 90,000 individuals a week, totaling to more than 750,000 unique individuals a year. On any given day, over 200,000 kids may go without a meal.

“Peanut butter is our most requested and most popular food item,” said Eric S. Cooper, San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO. “It’s a high-protein, shelf stable item that just brings joy. Let’s ‘spread the love’ this holiday season and make sure no child or senior goes hungry.”

Food Bank volunteers will be on hand at the AT&T Center to collect the peanut butter at the East entrance, the Michelob Ultra Club and between Lot 4 and Lot 5 starting two hours prior to tip off until halftime. You can also “Spread the Love” online with a financial donation at my.safoodbank.org/spreadthelove.

Spurs “Spread the Love” Donation Schedule

Dec. 11 vs. Denver Nuggets from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 vs. Charlotte Hornets from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.