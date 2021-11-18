SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT MARKS OFFICIAL GROUNDBREAKING OF “THE ROCK AT LA CANTERA”

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 18, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) today unveiled the official name of its human performance campus during a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction. “The Rock at La Cantera” is a multi-phase $500 million legacy project that will extend across 45 acres and feature a human performance research center, a 22-acre park, a state-of-the-art Spurs performance center, a public outdoor event plaza and space for medical, hospitality and office use.

The ceremony marked the start of construction on Phase 1, the Spurs performance center, and will be followed with the outdoor event plaza, before work begins on what will become the heart of the campus – the human performance research center.

“As a global center of discovery focused on the advancement of human performance, The Rock at La Cantera will have a transformative impact on the communities we serve,” said RC Buford, CEO for SS&E. “Our ambitious concept creates an environment that fosters new conversations and capitalizes on resources in our region to drive human performance. It will present global thought leaders with the opportunity to calibrate their craft in a way that can help scale the learnings they're delivering on to the community at large.”

Human Performance Research Center

A vision shared by Dr. Andy Walshe, the human performance research center fosters leaders and experiential best practices across all aspects of human performance. The human factors and disciplines include, but are not limited to, skill development and coaching, nutrition, recovery, psychological and neurological domains, medicine as pertains to optimizing injury and performance, technology, life skills, creativity, human spirituality and the x-factor, i.e., grit and resiliency.

Walshe is a globally recognized expert in the field of elite human performance. He is working to form a unique consortium of world-class facilities with cutting-edge researchers and public and private partners collaborating to drive discovery and innovation.

“The human being is one of the most complex systems in the universe,” said Walshe. “Thanks to technology, we’re starting to peel back the layers to unpack what really makes elite people operate at peak performance. In the next 10 to 20 years, we’re going to uncover things that even today, we can't imagine. That's the most exciting part about this campus – it will be a focal point for that type of community and way of thinking.”

Community Impact

The Rock at La Cantera is a legacy project that reinforces the Spurs and SS&E’s long-term commitment to the community and their desire to ensure future growth and development in San Antonio. The project is building a space for the community to enjoy, for businesses to prosper and ultimately to facilitate research and advancements in human performance that can benefit everyone who lives here.

“This project is much bigger than basketball and we’re excited to see it come to life,” said Peter J. Holt, Managing Partner for SS&E. “It promises future economic growth and development for our city and provides a thriving community space for the residents of San Antonio, while allowing our regional thought leaders to engage in new conversations and opportunities.”

In addition to over 500,000 square feet of building space, the campus will feature two unique public outdoor spaces. A 22-acre park that will include the largest dog park in San Antonio, while providing a trailhead that offers easy access to the Leon Creek and Salado Creek Greenways leading to over 40 miles of trails, plus a public outdoor event plaza that can be utilized for a wide range of programming.

The Story Behind the Name

Inspired by the Spurs longtime ethos, the campus name comes from a quote by famed social reformer Jacob Riis equating work ethic to “hammering away at [a] rock.” The concept of pounding the rock informs how the Spurs have long defined success – not as a tally of wins and losses, but as a steadfast commitment to daily incremental improvements. It also represents the strong, steady foundational role The Rock at La Cantera’s facilities will play in the future of both SS&E’s franchise and the community.

Development and Operations Partners

Situated in USAA Real Estate’s 1,200-acre master-planned community in Northwest San Antonio, The Rock at La Cantera will be the core of its urban live-work-play node. The trail-oriented development is for all of San Antonio to enjoy with future retail, dining, park amenities, and residences envisioned.

Lincoln Property Company will serve as the project manager for the Spurs performance center. The firm will also provide services as a master developer for the remaining real estate on the campus. ZGF was selected as the lead design architect and is partnering with RVK architecture locally. Contractor services will be provided by local, San Antonio based, Joeris General Contractors and the Sabinal Group.

Legends has been selected to represent SS&E in partnership sales efforts, as well as the operation of player dining, premium hospitality, and campus tours.

Hospitality Alliance has been chosen to design and operate a freestanding restaurant that will be open to the public, as well as developing year-round programming of the event plaza.

