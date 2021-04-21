SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES TALENT ACADEMY FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS AND POSTGRADUATES

SAN ANTONIO (April 15, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced it is launching a Talent Academy with two distinct programs for college students and postgraduates. The objective is to equip young professionals with the knowledge, experience and mentoring relationships to help them become early leaders in their careers. This is part of SS&E’s long-term strategic vision to foster championship teams, including elite business teams that are values based and culture focused.

“We have a responsibility to help cultivate and support tomorrow’s promising young leaders,” said Laural Logan-Fain, AVP of People Operations for SS&E. “For many students, this past year was one of uncertainty due to the pandemic. We hope this elite program will help carve out a pathway that will help set these students up to be valuable contributors early in their careers, possibly even with our organization.”

The Talent Academy includes a professional internship program and an associate’s program. The internship program gives enrolled college or technical school students insight into the business of professional sports and venue operations through an immersive learning environment. They’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the operations for NBA and USL franchises and professional event management. Based on their areas of interest, experience and academic achievement, balanced alongside departmental needs, students will be assigned to a business unit of focus ranging from sports operations to finance to strategy and innovation.

The associate’s program is a one to two-year program for post graduate degree candidates. Year one is hyper focused on developing skills for success in the sports industry. The program includes meaningful checkpoints to evaluate performance. If granted, year two shifts to leadership focused training and opportunities to contribute to a fast-paced, values-based and goal-oriented culture. Associates are partnered with high-level SS&E leaders and their day-to-day responsibilities will directly impact strategic achievement of organizational goals.

The application process for both programs is now open. Final selections are expected to be made by end of May 2021, with the positions starting August 2021. To learn more about these opportunities and see the required qualifications, visit SS&E Talent Academy.

