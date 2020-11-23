SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CANON MEDICAL

SAN ANTONIO (November 23, 2020) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced today a new partnership between Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. and the San Antonio Spurs. As part of the partnership, Canon Medical and the Spurs will collaborate on advancing medical imaging innovation to benefit everyone from high-performance athletes to weekend warriors and beyond.

“The Spurs are thrilled to partner with Canon Medical because they believe in using their technology to better humanity,” said RC Buford, CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We want to work with curious companies who have a learner mindset and are willing to bring new ideas forward. With a focus on today, we are always planning for tomorrow, and we believe this relationship will help us compete at the highest level.”

The collaboration between Canon Medical and SS&E began in 2016 after Buford and a group of Spurs executives visited Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the training complex for FC Barcelona. In his visit Buford learned how Canon Medical was at the forefront of diagnostic imaging. Since then, the Spurs identified Canon Medical as a critical part of their player care program and have been participating in Canon Medical’s professional education programs.

“At Canon Medical, our ‘Made For Life’ philosophy drives us to deliver innovative solutions to improve the quality of life for all people," said Yuji Hamada, CEO of Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The San Antonio Spurs embody that belief, which makes them an ideal partner. As the Spurs continue to perform as one of the highest-level teams in U.S. professional sports, it is our goal to work with the best clubs in the U.S. and globally so that we can take what we learn from elite athletes and apply it to all people.”

Additional information about the partnership will be highlighted through the Spurs social channels in the coming months.

