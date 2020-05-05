SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF THE SPURS GIVE TOGETHER FUND

SAN ANTONIO (May 5, 2020) – Spurs Give, the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, announced today the formation of the Spurs Give Together Fund, intended to support first responders, inspire local commerce and provide for families directly impacted by COVID-19 through local nonprofits. In addition to Spurs Give’s $500,000 donation to the fund, Frost Bank, The Charles Butt Foundation, NuStar Energy, The Greehey Family Foundation, Red McCombs Automotive, The CE Group and The 80/20 Foundation have pledged contributions. The nonprofit is committed to helping raise more than $1 million for the Spurs Give Together Fund.

“As we continue to face the deep impact of COVID-19, we are committed to assisting with the evolving needs across our community,” said RC Buford, CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “I’ve been profoundly touched by the resilience and generosity shown by our community during this time of need. We hope to continue to be a source of support as we get through this together. I encourage those who have the means to donate to the Spurs Give Together Fund in support of our unsung heroes, neighbors and local businesses.”

The Spurs Give Together Fund will help with critical needs for first responders, assist local businesses impacted by the pandemic, and aid families who do not have adequate resources to meet their basic needs.

Please visit spursgive.org/together, or text “SpursTogether” to 41444 to help Spurs Give achieve its goal of $1 million.

About Spurs Give

We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $28 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.