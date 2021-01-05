SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT AND GERMLOGIC PARTNER TO HELP SANITIZE AND DISINFECT THE AT&T CENTER

AUSTIN and SAN ANTONIO (January 5, 2021) — Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced a new partnership with GermLogic as part of their initiative to implement sanitary and safety precautions around COVID-19 and beyond. GermLogic will be an Official Partner of the San Antonio Spurs.

"The health and safety of our employees, fans and event attendees has always been our top priority and is more imperative now than ever before," said Casey Heverling, Vice President and General Manager of the AT&T Center. "We are taking additional precautions escalating our air treatments in many public areas, restrooms, restaurants, clubs and suites in the AT&T Center and the Spurs practice facility. GermLogic specializes in these efforts and we are excited to be partnering with them as we continue to work hard to open the AT&T Center to the public in a safe way."

Austin-based GermLogic, a woman-owned company, has provided facility disinfection since 2013. They are a trusted leader in sanitizing and disinfecting facilities. GermLogic provides advanced and comprehensive disinfection services and products that help business and individuals combat all types of viruses, bacteria, mold and fungi that can develop in the air, on surfaces, and on hands.

"We are thrilled to announce our relationship with the AT&T Center and the Spurs," said Tiffany DiCicco, Owner, GermLogic, LLC. "We are privileged to be a partner with this organization, and we are pleased that our products and services will add to the efforts already taken to protect the players, staff, and fans. We are currently installing nearly 200 air purification systems, manufactured by Fellowes. Fellowes produces the highest-grade air purifiers on the market. Our goal is to provide a level of comfort knowing that we are here to aid in reducing the risk of coronavirus, as well as many other illness causing pathogens.”

About GermLogic

GermLogic is a trusted leader in sanitizing and disinfecting businesses and other facilities. We use the latest technology and advancements to help reduce unwanted contaminants from within facilities. Germlogic breaks down areas of concern into three categories: Air, Surface, and Hand, and has come up with comprehensive solutions for each. For more information, visit www.germlogic.net.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), San Antonio FC (USL) and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.