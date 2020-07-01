SPURS SPORTS ACADEMY TO HOST VIRTUAL BASKETBALL CAMPS FOR YOUNG ATHLETES STARTING JULY 13

SAN ANTONIO (July 1, 2020) – Spurs Sports Academy today announced that it will host Spurs Virtual Summer Camps for young athletes in South and Central Texas looking to receive top-level instruction and further their basketball skills while staying at home. Registration for all virtual summer sessions is available now at spurs.com/virtualcamps. Spurs Sports Academy will kick off three weeks of virtual summer camps, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Gatorade, and Raising Cane’s, beginning Monday, July 13.

Each weeklong virtual camp will provide instruction for male and female players ages 6-15 of all skill levels. Participating athletes will work toward becoming better players by learning basketball fundamentals and practicing drills while focusing on positive values and fun, through live and recorded sessions. Each week will feature special Spurs guest appearances, including San Antonio Spurs TV Analysts Matt Bonner and Sean Elliott, as well as sessions with Train the Mind, Positive Coaching Alliance, daily contests and prizes powered by Ballogy, and live Q&As with Spurs camp coaches.

Registration fees for each camper will include a certificate of completion, an exclusive Academy Sports + Outdoors discount and a free ticket to an upcoming Spurs home game, courtesy of Raising Cane’s.

2020 Virtual Spurs Sports Academy Summer Camps:

Session 1 – July 13- 16

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-15 | $50 | Appearance by Matt Bonner

Session 2 – July 20- 23

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-15 | $50

Session 3 – July 27- 30

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-15 | $50 | Appearance by Sean Elliott

Required technology and resources:

Smartphone, Tablet, or Computer

Wi-Fi Access

Zoom Account

Basic Equipment: Basketball, Athletic Shoes, and a Water Bottle

*While a basketball hoop is not required, participants will also have the option to advance their hoop skills through pre-recorded sessions.

About Spurs Sports Academy

Spurs Sports Academy exists to develop young athletes while inspiring lifelong memories and building character through competition. Encompassing Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, Spurs Clinics, and the Spurs Tournament Series, Spurs Sports Academy offers something for young athletes of every skill level in South Texas. For registration or more information on any Spurs Sports Academy program, visit SpursSportsAcademy.com.

- spurs.com/camps -