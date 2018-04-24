SPURS SPORTS ACADEMY ANNOUNCES 2018 SPURS SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMPS SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (April 24, 2018) – Young athletes in San Antonio can now register to receive top-level instruction through Spurs Summer Basketball Camps – presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Gatorade, and Raising Cane’s – at SpursSportsAcademy.com or by calling or texting 210-444-5021. The camps begin June 11 and continue throughout the summer.

A flagship program of Spurs Sports Academy, Spurs Summer Basketball Camps provide instruction for male and female players ages 6-18, with both day and overnight sessions available. Registration fees for each camp include a Spurs Camp reversible practice jersey, a Gatorade squeeze bottle and sports towel, an evaluation from the coaches, and a certificate of completion.

Campers will work toward becoming better players by learning basketball fundamentals and practicing drills, while focusing on positive values and fun. Special camps include Coyote Camp, the Spurs All-Girls Camp, the Spurs Skills Training Camp, and the Spurs Select Camp. Some sessions will also receive an appearance from San Antonio Spurs players or coaches. Appearance dates are TBD.

A one-day Spurs Prospect Camp on Sunday, May 20 at Johnson High School will allow middle and high school athletes to be evaluated while participating in activities focused on speed, agility, endurance, and strength and conditioning techniques. Participants will also receive a discount on any 2018 Spurs Summer Basketball Camp, and a $20 early-bird price is available for those who sign up for the Spurs Prospect Camp by May 15. To register for the Spurs Prospect Camp, call or text 210-444-5021 or go to SpursSportsAcademy.com.

2018 Spurs Summer Basketball Camps

Skills Training Camp – June 11-15 at Trinity University

Boys & Girls | Ages 9-15

All-Girls Camp – June 11-15 at University of the Incarnate Word

Girls | Ages 6-18

Overnight Camp – June 17-22 at University of the Incarnate Word

Boys | Ages 10-18

Spurs Player Camp – June 25-29 at Mission Concepción Sports Park

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-13

Spurs Select Camp – June 27-29 at Trinity University

Boys & Girls | Ages 12-18

Overnight Camp – July 8-13 at University of the Incarnate Word

Boys | Ages 10-18

Coyote Camp – July 16-20 at Cornerstone Christian Academy

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-12

Spurs Select Camp – July 17-19 at University of the Incarnate Word

Boys & Girls | Ages 12-16

Skills Training Camp – July 23-27 at Mission Concepción Sports Park

Boys & Girls | Ages 9-15

Spurs Player Camp – July 30-Aug. 3 at Mission Concepción Sports Park

Boys & Girls | Ages 6-13

About Spurs Sports Academy

Spurs Sports Academy exists to develop young athletes while inspiring lifelong memories and building character through competition. Encompassing Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, Spurs Clinics, the Spurs Tournament Series, and Jr. Silver Dancers, Spurs Sports Academy offers something for young athletes of every skill level in South Texas. For registration or more information on any Spurs Sports Academy program, visit SpursSportsAcademy.com.