SPURS SIGN 2018 FIRST ROUND PICK LONNIE WALKER IV

SAN ANTONIO (July 11, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed guard Lonnie Walker IV. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Walker IV, 6-5/205, was selected by the Spurs in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft (18th overall). Currently playing with San Antonio in the 2018 NBA Summer League, the rookie is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.9 minutes in his first five appearances.

The Reading, Pa. native spent the 2017-18 season at the University of Miami, where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and received Honorable Mention All-ACC, becoming the first freshman in school history to earn all-league honors.

In his lone season with the Hurricanes, Walker IV averaged a team-high 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.8 minutes while shooting .415 (132-318) from the floor, .346 (56-162) from three-point range and .738 (48-65) from the free throw line in 32 games. The first freshman to lead Miami in scoring since 2000-01, Walker helped the Hurricanes finish the season with a 22-10 record.