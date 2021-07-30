SPURS SELECT JOSHUA PRIMO AND JOE WIESKAMP IN 2021 NBA DRAFT

SAN ANTONIO (July 29, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have selected guard Joshua Primo with the 12th pick in the first round and guard Joe Wieskamp with the 41st overall selection in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Primo, 6-6/190, is the youngest draft pick by the Spurs since they joined the NBA in 1976 and just the second Spurs lottery pick since 1997. The 18-year-old played one season at the University of Alabama where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to the SEC Championship and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Primo was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds starting in 19 of 30 games while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 38.1 from beyond the arc. A native of Toronto, Primo scored in double figures 12 times, including a career-high 22 points twice, and registered eight games knocking down three-or-more three pointers. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 25 after averaging 19.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while knocking 10-of-13 three pointers over two games. Primo represented Canada at the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup and participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp at the 2020 All Star Game in Chicago.

Wieskamp, 6-6/210, is coming off his junior season at the University of Iowa where he was named to the 2021 Second Team All-Big 10 and was one of five finalists for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award after averaging 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.3 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from field and 46.2 percent from three point range, including 49.5 percent in Big 10 Conference games. The Iowa native started all 97 games he appeared in with the Hawkeyes, averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.8 minutes while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Wieskamp is Iowa’s all-time high school leading scorer.

